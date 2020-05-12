Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was honored with the title of National crush. Actresses like Sara Ali khan who had expressed her desire to date the actor on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan. On the other hand, Ananya Pandey had openly declared her crush on the actor on National Television. Seems like the actor has a long queue of actresses drooling on him. Kartik Aaryan Reveals Which Actress He Would Like To Be Stuck On An Island.

Kartik Aryan is perhaps the dishiest entertainer in Bollywood. While there are a few hunks in tinsel town, what separates him is his innocent appeal but so provocative, his million dollar smile and his single-status (we want to accept that). No big surprise, Aaryan barely not many movies old has become the country’s heart breaker. From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday, each Bollywood diva needs to be with him and sees him as the ideal ‘sweetheart’ material.

However, when the actor was asked in an interview, who’s his top choice, the appropriate response didn’t come as a surprise. Aaryan in a rapid fire was asked ‘on an island, you’d want to be marooned with…’ The actor’s instant reply was none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. Aaryan said, “Kareena Kapoor. Woh meri favourite hai.”

Well looks like Begum Bebo is Aaryan’s most loved and he really likes her. The actor has a chance to sashay the runway with her on two unique events.The actors were showstoppers for Manish Malhotra shows both the times, and their chemistry on the ramp broke the internet. Netizens were pleading for filmmakers to cast them soon. Now let’s hope that Kartik’s wish and so do cinegoers’ desire is fulfilled soon.

Kartik Aaryan is as of now one of the top choices among the Gen X stars. Right from Sara Ali Khan (Love Aaj Kal) to Ananya Panday (Pati Patni Aur Woh) to Janhvi Kapoor (Dostana 2) to Kiara Advani (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2), he's the one of most youthful on-screen actor to be combined with India's top actresses. That is the appeal of this hunk. Simply destined to win your love and rule them, as well. The star will next be seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.