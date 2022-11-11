Kartik Aaryan Will Replace Akshay Kumar In “Hera Pheri 3,” Reveals Paresh Rawal!

‘Hera Pheri’, which came in the year 2000, is still one of the popular comedy films of Bollywood. It has been 22 years since the film was released, but even today the comedy of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal keeps people tickling. Six years later, its second part was released under the direction of Neeraj Vora and it was also given a lot of love by the audience. Now, this popular Bollywood comedy franchise film is also going to appear in the third part. But this time with a new star cast.

One of the most talked about comedy films in the history of Hindi cinema, ‘Hera Pheri’ has been in discussion for a long time regarding the third part. Sometimes there has been some news about the film’s star cast and sometimes for some other reason or the other about the movie, but no confirmation was made so far. But now a big update has come out about the film.

Actor Paresh Rawal has revealed the star cast of ‘Hera Pheri 3’. He has confirmed in a question asked by a user on social media that Hera Pheri 3 is being made and Kartik Aaryan is also going to lead the film along with the rest of the cast. Yes, this news may be shocking for Akshay’s fans, but it is true. When a user on Twitter asked Paresh Rawal whether it is true that Hera Pheri 3 is being done by Kartik Aaryan, Paresh Rawal replied in the affirmative.

Since then, there has been a flood of comments on Twitter. Fans wishing to see Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3 have expressed their desire not to see Kartik Aaryan in the film. Many fans have confirmed whether Akshay Kumar will still be a part of the film. Users say that without Akshay there will be no fun in Hera Pheri 3.

Although ‘Hera Pheri 3’ would have been released in 2014 itself, but the film had to be postponed due to Neeraj Vora, the writer and director of the film. Then he died in 2017, due to which once again the making of the film remained incomplete. But now everything is fine and the story of the third part will be completed under the direction of Priyadarshan. The film will enter theatres by 2023. Currently, Kartik Aaryan is making headlines for the film Freddy, which will be released on OTT on 2 December.