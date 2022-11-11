Scarlett Johansson To Be Back As A Black Widow In Avengers: The Secret War

Scarlett Johansson is said to return to avengers as Black Widow in the Avengers secret wars. Previously Marvel revealed that they were working on a project that would be a multi-verse concept. Later they come up with a quick hint that, Scarlett Johansson is going to play a black widow role in the Avengers Secret wars.

As many Marvel fans remember her, Natasha Romanoff had an end to her life at marvel in avengers the endgame. Scarlett Johansson played Natasha, had to sacrifice herself to save her partner for the sake of returning the stone to the present. People who followed Marvel from the very start of Avengers, know the value of this character, as she died fans got worried.

Since the multi-verse concepts were introduced, marvel worked on a project to retrieve her back and make her a role to play as a black widow. Sources claimed that Scarlett will be a bridge to sort out the way to beat Kang or whatever the villain Marvel introduced.

Previously, a piece of news was scattered around the internet, that Scarlett Johansson is going to return to Marvel. But the marvel show had no interest in revealing the secret of how it will happen and what she might do in the upcoming season. That made fans, did Scarlett not want to continue as Natasha Romanoff, was that the reason she made her death in the Endgame?

But now official news released, the movie Avengers: Secret Wars will be followed by four other multi-verse concepts and going be linked with them.