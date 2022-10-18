Katrina Kaif Recalls How She Reacted After Discovering Vicky In Manmarziyaan Promo, “Who Is This Guy?”

Without showing much of their love for each other in public, Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal chose a secret wedding. They kept mum about their relationship until it all got materialized in the form of marriage. Now, every detail of their hush hush love affair becomes a headline. And while talking about any of such fond memory, both Katrina and Vicky start blushing. A similar thing happened recently.

In a latest public appearance for her upcoming film, Phone Bhoot, Kaif shared when did she first discover hubby Kaushal. She said that it was filmmaker Aanand L Rai who showed her a short trailer of Vicky’s romantic drama, Manmarziyaan. She recalled how she was struck by his talent after him for just a few seconds.

“I remember (producer) Aanand L Rai showing me a promo of Manmarziyaan and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?!’ At that point I just found it… Wow! He was so effortless and raw. He has that talent,” she stated.

Taking the conversation further, the Welcome actress talked about the feeling she had after tying the knot with Vicky. She quoted, “It felt like it was a culmination of a beautiful journey, which was super unexpected for me. It just came out of nowhere. It literally did.”

“The entire celebration, the three-day long ceremony of our marriage was filled with that much love, warmth and we could also feel everyone’s happiness. I could feel everyone was happy and that people’s wishes were with us,” she added.

For the unversed, Katrina and Vicky started dating each other in 2019. They got married last year in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan.