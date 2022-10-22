Katrina Kaif Reveals The Secrets Of Her Happy Married Life, Read To Know More About It!!

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December last year. The two are one of the popular couples in B-Town and are often seen giving relationship goals. Although the two never shared the screen together, their chemistry in real life is a big hit. Recently, during an interview, Katrina told many things about her husband Vicky Kaushal, and their relationship.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif recently revealed the qualities of her husband for being the best life partner during an interview. Katrina says that Vicky is a very chilled out person. Talking about her happy life, the actress said that “We talk a lot, we have a lot of conversations about work, we make fun of each other a lot”. Talking about Vicky Kaushal’s special things, Katrina said that “I think the best thing about Vicky is that he doesn’t take himself too seriously and everything is very simple and easy in him”.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Talking about the work front, she will soon be seen in Vijay Sethupathi’s film ‘Merry Christmas’. Katrina rehearsed with Vicky Kaushal for this film. Vicky Kaushal played Vijay Sethupathi in it and helped Katrina get ready for her character. Talking about it, the actress said- “It was a three-page scene with huge dialogues, I wanted to rehearse it before off the set, so Vicky asked ‘Should I do Vijay’s lines?’ Katrina says, “I said yes to it and Vicky read it only twice, then put it down, after that he completed the scene and that too without any mistake… without looking at the script”. Let us tell you that Katrina Kaif is currently promoting the horror comedy film Phone Bhoot, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theaters on 4 November 2022.