Katrina Promotes Her Film In Vicky’s Style, Asks “How’s The Josh”, Check Video Inside!!

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is making headlines these days for her upcoming film Phone Bhoot. Adorned with the performances of Katrina, Ishaan Khattar, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film is going to hit the theaters soon. As the release date of the film is getting closer, the entire team of the film is busy in its promotion. While Katrina Kaif was seen hitting sixes and fours on the cricket pitch on the previous day with a bat in her hands, today a new video of her has surfaced. In this, she is seen copying her husband Vicky Kaushal, this video is becoming increasingly viral on the internet.

Katrina Kaif

These days Katrina Kaif is promoting her upcoming horror comedy film Phone Bhoot. Apart from her, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar, and Jackie Shroff. A video of a promotion event has been shared on Bhayani’s Instagram handle, in which Katrina is seen speaking a popular dialogue from her husband actor Vicky Kaushal’s film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. In the video, Katrina can be seen standing on the stage and shouting ‘How’s the josh’ loudly like Vicky. Fans also eagerly answered this question of Katrina full of enthusiasm and said, ‘High’. People are very fond of promoting their film in the style of Vicky Kaushal.

Watch Katrina Kaif’s How’s The Josh Video Here!!

Katrina Kaif

Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi were also present in this promotion event, but Katrina grabbed all the limelight with her style. The fans of the actress are constantly commenting on this video going viral and are also answering her question. One commented and wrote, ‘Josh is as big as Mount Everest, madam.’ Another writes, ‘Hi ma’am.’ At the same time, many fans are describing Katrina’s gesture as cute in the video.

Phone Bhoot

This horror comedy film starring Katrina, Ishaan, Siddhant, and Jackie Shroff is going to hit the theaters on November 4. ‘Phone Bhoot’ is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jaswinder Singh.