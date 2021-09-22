A Kolkata traffic cop was spotted holding an umbrella over his head and that of two dogs amidst heavy rainfall. This picture shared by Kolkata Police showing a policeman’s heartwarming gesture has gone viral online. The image has now won people over. There is a possibility that it will win your heart too.

Kolkata Policeman

Normal life has been completely thrown out of gear due to the heavy downpour in Kolkata. Amid waterlogged streets, it was quite hard for people to get along with their daily chores. However, some heroes without capes continued to do their duty for the city and traffic constable Tarun Kumar Mondal is one of them. A picture of Tarun holding an umbrella and controlling traffic on the seven-point crossing in Park Circus was shared on social media platforms. But that’s not what caught the eye of netizens. It’s the pair of stray dogs that were spotted sitting under Tarun’s umbrella making it one of the most heartwarming pictures on the Internet.

Kolkata Police Post

People’s Reaction

“Moment of the Day! Constable Tarun Kumar Mandal of East Traffic Guard, near the 7 point crossing at Park Circus. #WeCareWeDare,” the department wrote while sharing the image. Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 2,500 likes and counting. It has also accumulated various heartfelt comments. People loved the wholesome picture and showered their love and gratitude for the constable in the comments section.