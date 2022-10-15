Madhuri Dixit Reveals She Was Told To ‘Sit And Look After House’ After Becoming A Mom!

Madhuri Dixit, in a new interview, talked about how people have changed their perception of her after getting married and becoming a mother. She took a break from Bollywood after welcoming her two sons. Talking about this, the actor said that once people told her to stay at home and embrace motherhood and take care of the family. However, she said that none of these things bothered her.

With Abodh Madhuri she made her Bollywood debut in 1984. She married Shriram Nene in 1999. They welcomed their first son Arin in 2003. The second son Ryan came in 2005. Later, Madhuri took a break from films and moved to the US where she lived as a housewife for some time. In 2007, with Aaja Nachle, she made her comeback. She recently played the role of a housewife in Maja Ma.

She talked about the lines of Maja Ma. She told, “These things happen. People have different beliefs. And there are many who say ‘Now you are a mom, why are you dancing? You please sit, look after the house.’ But I feel, we do all of this anyway. Looking after the kids, the house, we do all of this anyway.” She further added, “People take housewives for granted, that she will do it. This attitude is a deterrent. And why is that? She must do something that is just for herself.”

She shared that she felt discouraged after starting her family. She quoted a Marathi saying that meant, “Listen to everyone, but do as you please..” She added the song Kuch Toh Log Kehenge and insisted that nothing bothered her. She thanked her husband, mother, and mother-in-law.