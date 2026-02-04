Mahakumbh Sensation Monalisa Returns to Magh Mela After Completing The Film Shoot

Among the millions of devotees who visited the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela, one unexpected face captured nationwide attention was Monalisa, a young woman selling garlands whose striking beauty and simplicity went viral on social media. What began as a fleeting moment of internet fame soon turned into a life-changing opportunity when filmmaker Sanoj Mishra offered her a role in his upcoming film The Diary of Manipur.

Monalisa

Monalisa Returned To Magh Mela

Nearly a year after the Mahakumbh, Monalisa is now set to return to Prayagraj, but this time for the ongoing Magh Mela, not as a garland seller, but as a Bollywood actress. Let us tell you that Monalisa has recently wrapped up shooting for The Diary of Manipur, directed by Sanoj Mishra, known for films like Gandhigiri and Shashank. In the film, she will be seen sharing screen space with Amit Rao, brother of acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao.

Monalisa

According to reports, after completing the film’s shoot, the cast and crew are heading to the Magh Mela this week to seek blessings from Maa Ganga, marking an emotional full-circle moment for Monalisa. Recalling their first meeting, Sanoj Mishra revealed that he noticed Monalisa during the Mahakumbh and was deeply disturbed by how crowds harassed her for selfies and social media reels.

Monalisa

“They are Banjaras from Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh. Very simple people. I was upset to see how she was being treated,” Mishra said. Moved by her situation, he decided to cast her in his film and formally signed her for the lead role. Before stepping into films, Monalisa underwent extensive grooming and training. She was first sent to Indore and later to Mumbai to prepare for acting.

Monalisa

At the time, she was uneducated and reportedly couldn’t even write her own name. In earlier interviews, Sanoj Mishra revealed that he also helped Monalisa work on music videos and assisted her in landing two South Indian film projects, helping her gradually adapt to the entertainment industry. While praising Monalisa’s screen presence, the director also acknowledged her challenges. “She has language issues and still struggles with pronunciation, so dubbing has been used for her role,” Mishra shared, adding that her natural acting ability stood out despite these hurdles.