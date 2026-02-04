Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Chandrika Dixit’s Shab-e-Barat Reel Sparks Fresh Controversy After Viral Allegations Against Husband

Chandrika Dixit popularly known as the Vada Pav Girl and a former contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3, is once again grabbing headlines on social media. After recently accusing her husband Yugam of an alleged extramarital affair, Chandrika has now stirred fresh debate with a new reel that has gone viral. The video features Chandrika dressed in a salwar-kameez with her head covered in a dupatta, portraying a Muslim woman.

In the reel, she is seen wishing people Happy Shab-e-Barat, alongside a man who plays the role of her husband. In the video, Chandrika asks the man,

“It’s Shab-e-Barat today. Where are you going?” The man replies that he is sleepy and plans to go to bed. Chandrika then reminds him that the night is meant for worship and urges him to pray for everyone. The clip ends with both of them wishing fans on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

While the reel was intended as festive content, it quickly attracted mixed reactions online. Netizens were quick to react, and the comment section filled with sarcasm, confusion, and criticism. A user wrote, “Will you be doing a cameo in Kerala Story 2?” Another said, “When did this happen?” One even commented, “Where did your husband go?” The video reignited discussions around her personal life, especially in light of her recent allegations against her husband.

Just days ago, Chandrika Dixit had shared a video claiming her husband was involved in an extramarital affair. She alleged that she had stayed silent for nearly two months but decided to speak out after finding alleged WhatsApp chats and photos linking him to another woman. In that emotional video, Chandrika appeared visibly upset and claimed she had proof of the affair.

However, neither she nor her husband has made any clear or official statement confirming the allegations, leaving the situation open to speculation. Chandrika Dixit rose to fame after videos of her vada pav stall in Delhi went viral, turning her into an internet sensation overnight. Her popularity eventually landed her a spot on Bigg Boss OTT 3, further boosting her public profile.