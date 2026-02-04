Delhi High Court Takes Tough Stand Against Rajpal Yadav in Cheque Bounce Case, Orders Him to Surrender by February 4

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has faced strict action from the Delhi High Court in a long-running cheque bounce case. The court has directed the actor to surrender before the concerned jail superintendent by 4 PM on February 4, strongly criticizing his conduct for repeatedly failing to honor payment assurances made to the judiciary. The court observed that non-compliance despite multiple opportunities amounts to a serious violation of the judicial process.

The case dates back to 2010, when Rajpal Yadav took a loan of approximately ₹5 crore from a Delhi-based firm, M/s Murli Projects Private Limited, to finance his directorial venture Aata Pata Lapata. The film failed to perform at the box office, following which delays began in repaying the borrowed amount. According to the complainant, several cheques issued by Yadav and a company linked to him bounced, prompting legal action under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

While hearing the matter, Justice Swaran Kanta Sharma stated that Rajpal Yadav had been given numerous opportunities over the years, but had broken the court’s trust each time. The order emphasized that violating assurances given to the court in cheque bounce cases is a grave matter and cannot be taken lightly. The Karkardooma Court had earlier issued multiple notices to Rajpal Yadav, but his prolonged absence led to him being sent to judicial custody for 10 days in 2013.

He eventually spent four days in jail between December 3 and 6, 2013. A division bench of the Delhi High Court later suspended his sentence after he filed an appeal. However, the legal battle continued. Subsequently, a lower court sentenced Rajpal Yadav and his wife to six months’ simple imprisonment, which they challenged before the High Court.

In June 2024, the Delhi High Court temporarily stayed the sentence, noting that the actor was not a habitual offender and that there was scope for reform. The court advised both parties to explore a settlement and referred the matter to mediation. During mediation, Rajpal Yadav assured the court that he would pay a total of ₹2.5 crore, comprising, ₹40 lakh as the first installment and ₹2.10 crore as the second installment.