Imran Khan Recalls Early Nepotism Remarks, Says Ranbir Kapoor Has ‘Zero Complaints’

Actor Imran Khan has revisited remarks he made earlier in his career regarding nepotism in Bollywood, and he also commented on how colleague Ranbir Kapoor has managed his own journey within the industry. In a recent interview, Imran reflected on how his perspective has evolved and highlighted that, in his view, Ranbir has experienced relatively smooth progress with “zero complaints” about nepotism affecting his opportunities.

Imran, who debuted in films like Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na and has spoken about industry dynamics in the past, said that when he first voiced concerns about nepotism, his comments were rooted in youth and frustration at the barriers faced by outsiders. He acknowledged that at that stage, he saw certain opportunities as limited by family ties and connections that favoured star children.

“When I was new, I used to say things out of anger and confusion,” Imran said, referring to earlier statements about nepotism. He explained that as time passed, his understanding of the industry deepened and he began to recognise the complexity of how careers develop in Hindi cinema.

While Imran did not retract his belief that connections can influence opportunities in Bollywood, he said that he now realises that hard work and talent also shape outcomes for many artists. In that context, he mentioned Ranbir Kapoor, a leading actor whose career has been marked by commercially successful films and critical acclaim.

Imran said that Ranbir’s trajectory suggests he has not publicly faced significant obstacles or complaints regarding nepotism. “He has had a very good run,” Imran said, adding that Ranbir “faces zero complaints” about industry bias or lack of opportunities. By highlighting Ranbir’s experience, Imran appeared to emphasise how different artists navigate their careers based on individual circumstances, work choices and audience reception.

Ranbir Kapoor, the son of actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, began his film career with Saawariya in 2007 and has since delivered multiple hits across genres. While his family background offered early visibility, his consistent performances in films like Wake Up Sid, Barfi!, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Rockstar have been widely credited for establishing him as a leading actor.

Imran’s remarks come at a time when discussions about nepotism and privilege in Bollywood have been recurrent, especially following high-profile debates that gained prominence in recent years. Many actors, filmmakers and industry observers have weighed in on how family connections, training, opportunity access and audience acceptance interact to shape careers.

In commenting on his own past remarks, Imran emphasised that his earlier statements were personal reflections rather than claims about the industry as a whole. He said that as he matured, he came to understand that creative fields are influenced by multiple factors, including timing, networking, performance quality and audience appeal.

Imran also hinted at the pressures faced by both insiders and outsiders in Bollywood, noting that irrespective of background, artists often contend with expectations, comparison and evolving audience trends. This, he said, suggests that no single factor fully determines success or failure in the film industry.