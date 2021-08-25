Mahesh Manjrekar Returned Home After Undergoing Cancer Surgery.

Actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar’s health is fine now. He had recently undergone bladder cancer surgery. Manjrekar has returned home from the hospital after treatment. His health is now improving and the surgery has also been successful. Giving an update about his health, filmmaker Sudesh Manjrekar said that Mahesh is fine now. Fit and perfect. “Yes, he had surgery for bladder cancer three months ago,” he said. I know no one knew about it.”

Mahesh Manjrekar is currently on bed rest. His operation was done at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. His daughter Sai Manjrekar also says that her father is fine now. Feeling better than ever. I can’t say anything more than this. She added that Mahesh Manjrekar himself wants to tell the story of his experience of treatment and recovery and that she will respect his wishes.

Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter said that after fully recovering, he himself will tell his experiences to the people. We are waiting for his full recovery. Let us tell you that Mahesh Manjrekar has worked in films like ‘Kaante’, ‘Dabangg’, Plan’, ‘Musafir Wanted’, ‘Slumdog Millionaire’. He is known for his strong acting.