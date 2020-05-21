Big Boss is over but the fan following is still on top. We all are well aware of Mahira and Shehnaaz being rivals. Yesterday, Bigg Boss’ famous fan page, that was the part to publicite, The Khabri had claimed that Mahira Sharma is buying all of Shehnaz Gill’s fan pages on Twitter.

The tweet of the Khabri’s could be read as, “so @MahiraSharma_ is buying all The fan pages of @ishehnaaz_gill Reason is that tuchha Iconic Ward she promoted That Lukha organiser, Now He wants to give her that award Arey aise hi dedo, She deserves such awards rolling on the floor laughing #BB13 me to bechari ko koie Fan ni bana to Khareedne do.”

While speaking with The Times Of India about the same, Mahira said that she isn’t active on social media and there’s no need for her to buy anyone’s fans. The actress stated, “Isn’t it crazy? It’s not as if someone else’s fans will start liking my work over their favourite celebrity. I am happy with my fans and am proud of them. They don’t abuse or troll anyone. Main aise fans toh chahungi nahi ki woh kisi aur ko troll karein, because Shehnaz ke fans bahut abuse karte hain.”

Speaking about approaching cyber cell, Mahira Sharma shared that Shehnaaz Gill’s fans have been trolling her since Bigg Boss 13 ended. “The trolling and nasty comments haven’t stopped. Now, they have started targeting my family. So, I will have to take action. It’s been traumatising for my mother and me to read such messages every morning.”