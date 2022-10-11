Malaika Starts Her Wedding Preparations, Seen Posing In Beautiful Lehengas And Anarkali!! 

Malaika Arora created a ruckus on the internet by sharing a video on her Instagram account and this video confused her fans. Initially, in the video Malaika was wearing a red suit. After this, sometimes she was seen in colorful lehengas and sometimes in anarkali suits, multiple Indian looks of Malaika have been seen in this video. We must say Malaika looked very beautiful in the video and after several days fans saw her not in bikini or short dress but in Indian wear.

Malaika Arora has been a part of the industry for many years and even today she has the same fan following. Let us tell you that Malaika, who was the wife of Salman Khan’s brother. Arbaaz Khan is now dating Arjun Kapoor. Malaika has recently shared a video on Instagram in which the actress is seen in a very cultured style, leaving a bikini or backless dress. Seeing all her looks in the video, the fans feel that Malaika has started preparing for her second marriage.

Sometimes she is seen with a bindi on the forehead and sometimes with big earrings, Malaika adorned in such beautiful colors that many fans felt that Malaika had started preparations for her second marriage. Social media users are praising her looks, but we are sure that Malaika’s boyfriend Arjun Kapoor must have been mesmerized by her style. Actually, this video is a brand collaboration in which Malaika is working for the brand of Indian Wear and posing in the dressage of the same brand and not from her wedding preparations.