Maniesh Paul’s Son Yuvann Meets Virat Kohli, Actor Shares Picture

The fans of Virat Kohli, the most popular cricketer of the Indian cricket team, are all over the world. He has many fans in Bollywood too, but if it is a matter of little fan then it becomes something special. Recently, Virat Kohli met one such young fan, who is crazy about him. This little fan is actor Maniesh Paull’s son Yuvann, who got a chance to meet his superstar because of his father.

Manish Paul has also shared the picture of this special meeting of his son, which is going viral on social media. Maniesh Paul has shared a picture of his son with Virat Kohli on his Instagram and also told that what did Yuvann make papads to meet Virat. In the photo, the joy of meeting his favorite cricketer is clearly visible on Yuvan’s face. Virat is also looking very happy to meet his little fan.

Sharing the post, Maniesh Paul said, “It was a very special day for my son Yuvann he likes Virat a lot…when he got to know that I am shooting with Virat So he left his football class and ran to meet him… I saw a gleam of happiness in his eyes when he saw Virat….” Thanking Virat Kohli, Maniesh further said, “Thank you my brother Virat for this enthusiasm… Yuvan will always remember this first meeting with his cricket hero… Whenever you play, he sticks to the match. It’s going to be more. I love seeing the way he was cheering during the India-Pakistan match. It’s your influence, Virat!!! Be happy and keep inspiring generations to come.. ..”

Talking about Maniesh Paul’s career, he is active on the small screen as well as on the big screen. The actor was seen working in the film Jugjugg Jeeyo released this year. Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani played the lead roles with him in this film.