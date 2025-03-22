Meet The Actress Who Turned Down The Offer of 200 Crores As Alimony Amount, Deets Inside

Divorce and alimony, these two words have been discussed for a long time in the entertainment industry. After the recent divorce of Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal, several Bollywood celebrities were discussed for their alimony amount. Divorces happen most in the Bollywood industry where the film actresses also get a hefty amount in alimony after divorce. But do you know about the actress who turned down an alimony of 200 crores?

These days when a lot of divorces are happening in the glamour world, the trend of the word alimony is also increasing. The latest discussion is about cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and dancer-choreographer Dhanashree Verma. Reportedly, Dhanashree Verma got an alimony of Rs 4.75 crore for divorce from Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, but this did not go down well with many who argued that how could someone of the status of a dancer take such a huge amount when the marriage lasted only 18 months.

But let us tell you that neither Dhanashree nor Yuzi have spoken openly about this. But do you know about the only female celebrity in India who turned down alimony worth crores after her divorce from the superstar? Yes! you guessed it right, we are talking about none other than Samantha Ruth Prabhu who got married to Naga Chaitanya in the year 2017 and got separated in 2021. The divorce of this couple was a shock to many.

Although there is no confirmation as to why these two separated but Naga was blamed for this. Chaitanya got married to Sobhita Dhulipala within a few months of separating from his wife. After the divorce, Samantha was offered an alimony amount of Rs 200 Crore but she refused to accept alimony of Rs 200 Crore from her ex-husband.