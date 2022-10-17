Mili Trailer Released; Boney Kapoor Said, “Don’t Compare Janhvi Kapoor With Sridevi”

Boney Kapoor recently interacted with the media during the trailer launch of his upcoming film Mili with his daughter Janhvi Kapoor. During this, he appealed to some media that no one should compare his daughter with his late mother, he said that these two are completely different on screen, so please see them like this. Apart from this, Boney Kapoor praised Janhvi so much that he had to stop his father.

As for Janhvi, who is seen in Boney Kapoor’s film for the first time, Papa said, “Everyone has a different way of understanding their character and being a part of it. That was the biggest USP of Sridevi, just like her characters. She used to choose the role, get into it. She doesn’t play the role, used to be a part of it. That was the reason why she looked better film after film.”

Boney Kapoor further said, “When Sridevi started in Hindi films, she had done 150-200 films in South. She had become expert in understanding the character. But my baby girl has just started her journey. Compare her. Don’t take any of her mother’s work. Her journey was also wonderful, she started as a child artist but Bollywood saw her after doing more than 200 films in the South.”

For your information, let us tell you that in 2019, a Malayalam film named Helen was released. Mili is the Hindi remake of the same film. Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa will also be seen in the lead roles along with Janhvi Kapoor in this film. It is going to hit the theaters on 4 November 2022. Apart from this, Jhanvi also stars Mr. and Mrs. Mahi along with Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi has also been cast in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan.