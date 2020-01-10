Mira Rajput Doesn’t Let Ishaan Khattar Meet Misha & Zain If He’s Not Following These Protocols

Your nieces and nephews are one of the best parts of your family and you certainly love to play and spend time with them. Ishaan Khattar is also blessed with two niece and nephew- Misha and Zain who are the kids of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. He loves playing with them and is a big fan. But do you know that he has to follow certain protocols set by his bhabhi Mira Rajput to meet them.

Recently, Ishaan appeared on Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha Season 3 where Neha made a revelation of him not behaving properly at brother’s house. However, Ishaan disagreed with Neha and said that he has now started learning Mira’s set protocol at the house whenever he visits his brother and his family.

Spilling the beans on Mira’s set protocol, Ishaan Khatter revealed to Neha Dhupia, “She (Mira) just has a thing against shoes being in the middle of the room. It’s not even the middle of a room, it’s the corner but it’s not the corner she would prefer. I have learnt the protocol to engage with my niece and nephew. First, you remove your shoes where they should be and then you go into the house, real quiet like. Usually, you got to do a handstand. That’s how it works in that house. I have learnt to put my shoes where it should be.”

On the work front, Ishaan is currently shooting for Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli and the movie also stars Ananya Pandey as the leading role.