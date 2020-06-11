Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are among the most adored couples in Bollywood. Regardless of their age gap, Shahid and Mira have wonderfully manage their life together. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, alongside his better half Mira Rajput and children Misha and Zain, is spending his lockdown in Beas’ Radha Soami Satsang Dera, an enormous and broadly followed religious foundation.

Recently, Mira Rajout took to her Instagram Stories and shared an image of a bar of milk chocolate. More than the picture, it was her humorous caption that grabbed the eye of netizens,”Date with you each evening,” Mira captioned the post. And with that fans went all curious.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BznCx5HFFqE/?igshid=1k3p3xz7gx2mb

In the midst of the lockdown, the mother of two adorable kids Misha and Zain has been sharing looks at her everyday exercises. Mira has been using her lockdown days by helping her kids sharpen their drawing skills and furthermore testing new dishes.

A couple of days back, Mira reviewed her school days. She is an alumna of Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi.

Shahid Kapoor’s better half Mira Rajput additionally shared a throwback picture from her birthday festivities soon after their second kid Zain was conceived.