Things have gone from bad to worse in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s marriage with Aaliya. The lady asked for a separation and made headlines. Many claimed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya doing it because she had an affair and many even said that she wanted to extract money. However, the court says the other story.

Aaliya Siddiqui petitioned for a separation from him, his niece voiced out against sexual hassasment that she looked on account of one of his sibling Minazuddin Siddiqui. Before long, Aaliya who’s currently changed her name to Anjana Anand Kishore Pandey on social media, likewise filed a FIR against Nawaz’s other sibling Shamasuddin Siddiqui, blaming him for molestation.

The FIR expressed that the accused(Shamas) used to abuse Aaliya and made her uncomfortable in front of her husband, Nawazudin Siddiqui. She also claimed that he used to follow her everywhere without her permission. Following the FIR, Shamas had applied for an expectant bail, which has now been dismissed by the Dindoshi Sessions Court. The Court request went ahead September 14.2020.

The lawyer of Aaliya, Advocate Yash Vyas shared, “Shamasuddin’s anticipatory bail application has been rejected at Dindoshi sessions court on the grounds that his custodial interrogation is required as per the facts of the case. We will let the law take its due course. We have approached the police and informed them that his ABA has been rejected,” in a conversation with Pinkvilla.