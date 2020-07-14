Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s marriage with Aaliya is going through a very rough patch and things don’t seem to be turning out great. They two have separated and while early on it was believe that Aaliya has an affair with another man, now she has made claims that it was Nawazuddin who had an affair even when she was in labour pain.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Aaliya revealed that when they were dating and were about to get married, Nawazuddin was already in a relationship with someone else. Aaliya was quoted saying, “When I was pregnant, I had to drive all by myself for check-ups. My doctor used to tell me that I’m mad and I’m the first lady who’s come alone for delivery. My labour pain started and Nawaz and his parents were there. But when I was in pain, my husband is not with me. He was talking to his girlfriend on calls. I knew everything because there used to be itemised statement of phone bills.”

She claimed that it was Nawazuddin’s brother Shamas who would inform her about Nawaz’s philandering ways. “He used to talk to girls for three-four years. I have stayed with him for six years and he didn’t have the emotion even when I was going through my first delivery. These were the small reasons why I decided to leave him.”

Aaliya further states that when she came back home after delivery she was told about two or three girls who were staying at their house when she was at the hospital. “I used to get know about all his relationships from his own brother. He used to share all his private details. He used to tell me, “chhat pe dekh ke aao tum’,” said Aaliya.