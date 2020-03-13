Neha Dhupia Gets Trolled For Scolding A Guy Who Slapped His Girlfriend For Cheating

Share

Neha Dhupia is very vocal and one of the outspoken celebrities in Bollywood industry. When it comes to feminism she takes the stand for everyone. Currently, Neha is part of youth-based reality show ‘Roadies Revolution’. She is in news for scolding a guy on the National Television and accused of showing fake feminism. A video is going viral on the Internet and social media in which Neha is seen getting very angry during the auditions after a male contestant talked about how he slapped his girlfriend who was cheating on him with 5 guys at the same time.

In the video, Neha can be seen shouting at the contestant that if his girlfriend went to 5 guys, it’s her choice and he has no right to slap a girl, adding that the mistake might have been made by the contestant only and the girl might have been feeling threatened by him. Check out the video:

Aaj ka gyan…though repetitive, kuchh bhi ho…say it loud 'IT'S HER CHOICE' : Devi #NehaDhupia pic.twitter.com/8dQE5BheJA — Abhinav Narayan (@_abhinavnarayan) March 12, 2020

As soon as the video went viral on the internet, Twitterati started trolling Neha for showing Fake Feminism. The same thing happened in the earlier season’s audition when a female contestant said that she slapped four men and Neha was the one who was praising her for this action. Neha Dhupia was trending on the twitter on this Friday morning. Check out some trolls here:

Rare photo of #NehaDhupia with her 5 boyfriends, 5th one is taking the picture 😝: pic.twitter.com/xJ44B7D7RT — Himanshu Seth (@tereMaalKaYaar) March 12, 2020

Now i understand why #NehaDhupia said that

😂 pic.twitter.com/Oc1BS2l4WR — veer thakur (@honeysi17369260) March 12, 2020

And same goes to u Fake feminist @NehaDhupia…Sun meri baath its his choice he was victim not u . Nobody gives the Fucking right to talk about his fucking feelings. If he didn't satisfy her whatever than she should go with other one not other 4. brain h ya tatti? #fakefeminism pic.twitter.com/en1vM4cqhf — Prashant Patil (@Prashan88248322) March 12, 2020

Boy – i slapped her coz she cheated on me with her 5 bf



Neha : its her choice #NehaDhupia pic.twitter.com/NqBJYYVYUd — Pseudopandit (@Pseudo__pandit) March 12, 2020