Neha Kakkar To Marry Aditya Narayan On 14th Feb? Brother Tony Kakkar Makes It Official.

Neha Kakkar has gone through a very tough break-up with Himansh Kohli and was even seen heartbroken on the sets of her show. But now, she seems to have moved on and is regularly seen sharing some fun moments with another singing sensation Aditya Narayan. The two have been sharing a pretty awesome on-screen chemistry and Aditya can now even be seen expressing his love for Neha Kakkar and his intentions to marry her on the 14th of February.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan had visited Indian Idol 11 to promote their upcoming flick Love Aaj Kal and Aditya had shared his feeling with Kartik saying he is getting married to O Saki Saki singer Neha and

Kartik was seen celebrating Aditya’s Bachelors’ party. After a few days, Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan and Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar were seen in Goa enjoying the beach and having some fun time.

Now, Tony Kakkar has shared a fun-loving video on his Instagram account announcing Neha and Aditya’s wedding while making an announcement of her upcoming single track. He captioned the video, “So much Fun Goa Beach Out on 10th feb.” In the clip, Tony is seen saying “14th Feb ko inki shaadi hai, inke single rehte rehte phele mein mera single shoot karloon.”