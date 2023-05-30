Neil Bhatt Quits ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Me’, This Actor Will Play Virat’s Role

The popular television drama ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’ is leaving an impression in every home. Aishwarya Sharma, who played Patralekha in this show, recently announced her departure from the show. This was revealed by the actress herself. Now comes word that her husband, Neil Bhatt, will also be leaving the show soon. So, let’s get to the bottom of the situation.

Neil Bhatt Quits Gum hai kisi ke pyar me

A very major news about the popular TV drama ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein’ is that Fahmaan Khan would be seen in the lead role,who portrays Neil in this show. In other words, Fahmaan will now replace actor Neil Bhatt. It has to be seen whether or not the fans will accept this new Virat.

According to media sources, the sitcom ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’ is going to take a generational leap. Following Aishwarya Sharma’s departure from the show, the TRP of the show has also decreased. Now, the producers are attempting to get the show back on track by introducing a new track, but the news of Neil Bhatt has angered his followers.

Fahmaan khan will be seen as Virat chavan

According to rumours, the makers of ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein’ have signed Fahmaan Khan in place of Neil Bhatt. The chemistry between Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt in their roles as Sai and Virat was warmly received.

Fans will be surprised by these actors’ departures following the leap, but Fahmaan Khan is no less popular. Fahmaan has gained a lot of fame since the show ‘Imli’.