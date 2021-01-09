Share

Kareena Kapoor Khan is certainly a talented actress, a poised celebrity, and definitely a doting and a wonderful mother. Taimur Ali Khan is not just one of the most popular star kids but also a very well mannered child who seems to be grabbing all the attention for his way of interacting with the paps at such an age. Considering his cuteness quotient, many have been in love with the bundle of joy. And it seems Nora Fatehi took the love to another level when she showed her desire to marry Taimur Ali Khan.

Nora Fatehi recently made her appearance on Kareena Kapoor’s radio chat show ‘What Women Want’. During the conversation, Nora Fatehi left Kareena speechless when she expressed her desire to marry Taimur Ali Khan. It so happened when Bebo showered praises on Nora’s dancing chops and said she and her husband Saif are in awe of her moves. Replying to Bebo, Nora puts up the marriage proposal and tells her, “I am hoping that soon when Taimur gets older, we can think about an engagement or marriage between me and him.”

Replying to Nora, Kareena Kapoor Khan told her, “Well, he is four. I think there is a long way to go.” Nora then laughed and said, “It’s okay, I will wait.”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is expected to deliver her second baby in February this year. On the work front, Bebo recently completed the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

