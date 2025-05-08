‘Now Bhabhiji Will Explain Algorithm To Chiku Bhaiya’, Netizens Took A Dig At Anushka Not Holding Virat’s Hand Video

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted together in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. This was the first time Virat Kohli and Anushka were seen together after the recent incident of Virat liking social media influencer Avneet Kaur’s post on Instagram and the recent criticism by singer Rahul Vaidya. Now, a user has shared their video on a social media platform and made a strange claim.

In the clip shared on the internet, Virat Kohli is seen getting out of a car and extending his hand towards Anushka Sharma to help her get out of the car. However, Anushka gets down with the help of the car. After this, both of them go to a restaurant, where Anushka is seen walking ahead of the cricketer. Virat and Anushka were wearing casual clothes.

People have expressed their views on this viral clip. One wrote, ‘Anushka did not hold his hand.’ Another said, ‘It seems Anushka got angry after the like’. However, some have also said that this was not a big deal. One wrote, ‘Poor Virat’. Another user said, ‘Now Bhabhi ji will explain the algorithm to Chiku Bhaiya’. One said, ‘Bhabhi ji Gucha’. Another said, ‘Bhabhi is angry after Avneet Kaur’s scandal’.

Recently, Avneet Kaur’s post was liked on Instagram from Virat Kohli’s handle. In that photo, Avneet Kaur looked beautiful in a green top and a short skirt. While users were surprised by Virat’s like, the cricketer clarified that it was a technical glitch and it happened by mistake while clearing the feed. Virat clarified on Instagram Stories and wrote, ‘I would like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it seems that the algorithm has mistakenly registered an interaction. There was no intention behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.’