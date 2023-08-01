OMG 2 Creates Stir: Certificate Granted After 25 Changes; Akshay Kumar’s Character Revamped

OMG 2 has been granted an A certificate by the censor board without any cuts, but they suggested 25 changes. The most significant change is portraying Akshay Kumar as a devotee of Lord Shiva, not as Shiva himself. The trailer received a UA certificate a day ago, securing the film’s release.

Akshay Kumar’s Role Transformed: From Shiva To Devotee in OMG 2

Several alterations were advised: removing vulgar and nude scenes, excluding visuals of Naga sadhus, renaming the school, and deleting references to Shiva’s lingam, Bhagavad Gita, Atharvaveda, gopiyas, and Rasleela. Dialogue modifications were recommended, and bathing scenes of actors playing gods or devotees were to be removed.

Makers Agree To Implement 14 Changes In OMG 2, Seek Approval For The Rest

The makers agreed to implement 14 of the suggested changes while convincing the board to do the remaining ones. The film is set to release on August 11, alongside Sunny Deol’s “Gadar 2,” with a runtime of 2 hours and 36 minutes. Its story revolves around the ardent devotee Kantisharan Mugal, facing life’s challenges with the divine assistance of Lord Shiva.

Suggested Changes by the Censor Board:

1. Transform Akshay Kumar’s Character from Shiva to a Devotee of Shiva.

2. Remove Vulgar and Nude Scenes from the Screen, including visuals of Naga Sadhus.

3. Rename the School to “Savodaya.”

4. Delete References to Shiva’s Lingam, Obscenity, Bhagavad Gita, Atharvaveda, Gopiyas, and Rasleela, along with other objectionable words.

5. Modify Dialogues as per the Board’s Suggestions.

6. Eliminate Bathing Scenes of Actors Portraying Gods or Devotees.

7. Modify the Court Scene where Selfies are Taken with the Judge.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, the movie addresses bold subjects like sex education. It is a sequel to the 2012 film “OMG,” where Akshay played the role of Lord Krishna. The film’s promotions have been impactful.