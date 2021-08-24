On Nuptial Night, When Shahrukh Khan Was In Tears After Seeing Gauri’s Condition

There is no doubt that the relationship between husband and wife is based on love, trust and better understanding. If even one of these is less then problems start coming in your married relationship. To handle married life, it is very important for both the partners to be sensible, otherwise the fights and quarrels due to small things do not take long to weaken the foundation of the relationship.

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan

However, those who understand their partner while supporting them even in difficult times and walk with their understanding even during ups and downs, their relationship not only becomes stronger with time but also becomes an inspiration for people. Something similar happened with Bollywood kings Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan too, but their mutual understanding and their relationship with his wife made their bond very strong.

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Actually, Shahrukh was shooting for the film ‘Dil Aashna Hai’ while marrying Gauri. On the first night of the wedding, he wanted to inform the film’s director Hema Malini about this, but the actress called him on the set. Shahrukh reached there with his wife Gauri thinking that he would be able to make her meet the dream girl Hema.

Although Hema was not present on the set and after waiting for him for a long time, Shahrukh went to shoot by making Gauri sit in the make-up room. It was 11 o’clock in the night and Gauri slept on an iron chair in the makeup room wearing a heavy wedding sari and jewellery. When Shahrukh reached there at 2 o’clock in the night and saw the condition of his wife, he became very emotional.

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan

During an interview, King Khan himself had told, “A lot of mosquitoes were biting Gauri in the makeup room, seeing this brought tears to my eyes and it became a day of humiliation for me. On the day of Gauri’s honeymoon, she had to stay in that room with mosquitoes. Though I picked her up again, she didn’t ask me anything. I also kept quiet and both of us came back to the hotel where we stayed. Those were the days of struggle for me but that night played a huge role in my life.”

It can be understood from these things of Shahrukh that Gauri always supported him in difficult times, which couples are often unable to do. When the partner gets stuck in a difficult situation, then it is your full duty to try to understand their situation. Those who are able to understand the position of their partner even in difficult times, there partners become even closer with time. You have to understand that there are many ups and downs in life, but if husband and wife remain the support system of each other then all the time passes.

At a time when Gauri could get very angry and the tension between the two could increase, then it was better to keep calm. The proof of a good partner is that he is able to understand his partner. This understanding between the couples works to make their relationship strong. When two people are not able to adjust with each other even after being together, then tension is bound to come in their relationship. In such a situation, not only do both the partners keep cursing each other, but they also like to live far apart, which works to spoil the married life.