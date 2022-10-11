Palak Tiwari’s Birthday Outfit Wins Her Fan’s Hearts, Pictures Going Viral On Internet Now!!

Palak Tiwari, daughter of famous TV actress Shweta Tiwari celebrated her birthday some time back. The actress celebrated her 22nd birthday on October 8. She shared some pictures of her birthday party on social media. In these pictures, Palak Tiwari was seen clicking pictures fiercely with her cake. These pictures of Palak Tiwari have shaken the social media world. Palak looks very bold in these photos. The dress of the actress is attracting the attention of the people.

Palak Tiwari’s look is super hot in the pictures. These photos of Palak Tiwari have made the fans sweat too. Palak Tiwari was wearing a beautiful yellow color dress on her birthday. The actress has thanked her fans by sharing birthday photos. Palak Tiwari spent her birthday with her special friend. During this, Palak Tiwari was seen having a lot of fun with this friend.

Palak Tiwari has given herself a feast on the occasion of her birthday. Palak Tiwari ordered a lot of food to fill her stomach with her friends. People are constantly congratulating Palak Tiwari on his birthday. Fans want Palak Tiwari to become a big Bollywood star soon. At this birthday bash of Palak Tiwari, her mother was not seen with her. In such a situation, the fans are questioning Palak Tiwari about Shweta Tiwari. Let us tell you that Shweta Tiwari is seen in serial, “Main Hoon Aparajita” these days. Many stars have wished Palak Tiwari a happy birthday. One of the names on this list is Salman Khan.

Talking about Palak Tiwari’s work front, she is an actress and model. She made her debut in the year 2017 with the film Quckie. After this, she also became very popular with Hardy Sandhu’s Bijli Bijli song. According to the information, she will soon be seen in Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.