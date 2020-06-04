Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Their friendship was the hottest topic of discussion. While, their fans wished them to end up together they always mantained a “just friends” stance. Paras also broke up with his longtime girlfriend Akanksha Puri and many assumed that it was his relationship with Mahira that caused the breakup.

Now, in an interview with ETimes, Paras Chhabra opened upon the possibilities of going a step ahead from their ‘just friends’ stance in future. He said, “We met a couple of times during the lockdown. Acchi feeling aati hai Mahira se mil kar and we share a beautiful bond. I don’t want to go down the regular route of proposing to her. I want everything to happen organically.” However, Paras confirmed that as for now, Mahira is his good friend as he added, “Naturally feelings generate ho and automatically relationship shuru ho jaaye. She is a very good friend as of now. Mahira and I like each other a lot, but abhi relationship tak nahi pahunche hai. Had she participated in ‘MSK’, things would have progressed faster.”

When Paras Chhabra was asked about his mother’s equation with Mahira Sharma in the same interview, the actor replied, “Meri mom ko Mahira bahut pasand hai.” Speaking about Mahira joining his show, Mujhse Shadi Krogi, he revealed, “The creative team approached me for ‘MSK’ during ‘Bigg Boss’ with a view to get me married on screen. They asked me about my equation with Mahira and I told them that I like her. They approached her, too, and she was all set to participate. However, the deal fell through. Aa jaati toh accha hi hota…agar shaadi nahi toh kuchh na kuchh toh ho hi jaata.”

The actor also stated that he would be soon removing his tattoo of his ex-girlfriend, Akanksha Puri’s. The actor has stated, “Since, we have broken up there is no point having a tattoo of her name. I had planned to do it immediately after coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, but I bagged a new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and as I was inside the house, I couldn’t do it. Once I came out of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, the lockdown was implemented and I couldn’t get it removed. Now, the first thing I am going to do once the lockdown is lifted. This has been on my mind since a long time.”