Paresh Rawal Made A Big Statement About Akshay Kumar’s Absence From Hera Pheri 3; Said, “I Do Not Care”

Bollywood player Akshay Kumar is in discussion these days because of not working in ‘Hera Pheri 3’. Akshay Kumar has also told his reason behind not doing the film, but his decision has shocked the fans. At the same time, Sunil Shetty is also stunned by this decision of Akshay and has decided to sit and talk with the directors. Now Paresh Rawal, who played the character of Babu Rao in ‘Hera Pheri’, has also given his statement on this matter.

Paresh Rawal was asked a fan’s question on social media about Kartik Aaryan’s entry in ‘Hera Pheri 3’, after which he confirmed that Kartik Aaryan would be a part of the film. After this, such discussions started on social media that Kartik has replaced Akshay Kumar in ‘Hera Pheri 3’.

Akshay Kumar told during an interview that his thinking is different from the directors. For this reason, he has decided to part ways with the film. During the interview itself, Akshay also apologized to the fans. One of the fittest actors in Bollywood, Akshay said, ‘Hera Pheri is an important part of my life as well as close to my heart. But I have to leave it because I am not satisfied with the script and screenplay.”

At the same time, now in an interview, Paresh Rawal said that he keeps himself behind the creative decisions of the actors because it is completely the decision of the directors. The directors decide what the audience wants in the film. Paresh said, “It is completely up to the filmmakers who they want to bring back in the film. I don’t think about it, I just believe in focusing on my craft. I don’t care who will work in the film and who won’t.”

Talking about Paresh’s film career, he was last seen working in Sharmaji Namkeen. The film starred Rishi Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Isha Talwar and Sulagna Panigrahi in lead roles. Rishi Kapoor was earlier in the lead role in this film but after his death, Paresh played his role.