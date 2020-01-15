Parineeti Chopra Hilariously Trolls ‘Jiju’ Nick Jonas Over His Tiktok Video With Brother, Kevin Jonas; Check It Out

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are winning the hearts of millions ever since the couple got married in December last year. The duo is often seen spending a lot of quality time with each other. The two always seem quite involved in each other. Priyanka and Nick Jonas never miss out on the chance to set out some major couple goals. Their social media PDA is quite evidence of how adorable they both looked together.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to let go of the opportunity to express their love for each other in media and both can be seen always supporting and completing each other. And well, this is a rule that we all have to follow.

Bollywood actress, Parineeti Chopra shares a very lovable rapport with her Jiju, Nick Jonas. On January 13, 2020, the Ameican singer Nick Jonas had taken to his Instagram handle and shared a Tiktok video with his brother, Kevin Jonas. In the video, the brothers were seen doing some finger locking challenge which is getting popular on social media and Nick missed a few moves but regardless he wears that brightest smile on his face till the end of the video. Surprisingly Nick did not stop even after missing some moves and kept on doing something on with the music.

Alongside the video, Nick wrote a caption as “Nailed it. “And right after the singer had posted a video fan have been gushing the video with all the love. But what caught our attention was her Saalisahiba’s comment. Yes, you guess that right! it was Parineeti Chopra’s funny comment that was unmissable on his post. She ends up trolled her ‘Jiju’ and left a comment as “Expression did not change even after messing up. #Confidence.” well looks like the two shared a close bond with each other.

On Neha Dhupia’s celebrity chat show, Parineeti Chopra had revealed about the special gifts she had received from her Nick Jonas during theJoota Chupai Rasam. She stated, “I got a lot of money, I got dollars and rupees, in lakhs and we also got diamond rings from him. We also got bags; we got a lot of stuff during the ceremonies. He was very generous and kind to us.”