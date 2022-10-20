“Pehle Pant Bhai Ko Mana Lo” Answers Users To Urvashi’s “Diwali In Australia Or India?” Question!!

Urvashi Rautela may not be very active in the acting world, but she remains very active on social media. Urvashi leaves no chance to connect with her fans on social media. However, since her name is associated with Rishabh Pant, if she posts any video or photo on social media, then there is bound to be an uproar. Users are seeing her photos and videos by linking them with Rishabh Pant and also commenting about the same.

Recently Urvashi Rautela has uploaded a video on Instagram, in which she is seen dancing and doing archery. Urvashi has given the caption with the video, “Should I celebrate Diwali in Australia or in India?” After reading this video and caption, users have started flooding comments. Fans are also commenting on this video of Urvashi by linking them to Rishabh Pant.

Watch Urvashi Rautela’s Video Here

After watching Urvashi’s video, a user wrote – ‘Convince Pant Bhai first and then celebrate Diwali’. On the other hand, another user wrote – ‘If this target is applied on the heart of Rishabh Bhai, work will be done, but nothing will happen here’. Another user wrote – ‘Come on didi and how much self-respect will you lose’. One person said- ‘Your Diwali will be celebrated only after seeing Rishabh Pant’.

Talking about the work front, Urvashi Rautela is in Australia these days. Some reports are claiming that the actress has gone there to cheer for Team India. However, many reports said that Urvashi has gone to Australia in connection with some project.