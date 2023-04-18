Pics: Saif Ali Khan Joins Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor In NTR 30, Actor To Play The Villain!

Actor, Saif Ali Khan joined the cast of next feature film starring Jr. NTR on Tuesday. NTR Arts, the production company, announced Saif’s addition to the cast of the pan-Indian film, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor. Get ready for a power-packed pan-India film with a stellar cast and a huge budget!

Introduction

Jr NTR’s upcoming film NTR 30 has been making waves in the media with its grand casting and impressive budget. After roping in Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor, the makers have now added another big name to the cast – National Award-winning actor Saif Ali Khan. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and reportedly centers around an estranged fishing community and their struggles against dacoits and mafia. With a double role for Jr NTR and a star-studded cast, NTR 30 is set to be a power-packed pan-India film.

Saif Ali Khan Joins NTR 30 Cast as the Villain

The buzz around NTR 30 is getting louder with the addition of Saif Ali Khan to the already impressive cast. Despite rumors of the actor refusing the film, he has officially signed on to play the villain in the movie. With the shoot of the film officially underway, Saif Ali Khan is set to join the rest of the cast soon.





High Expectations for Saif Ali Khan’s Villainous Role in NTR 30

Saif Ali Khan’s performance as an antagonist in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior garnered immense praise, and fans are excited to see him play the villain once again in NTR 30. The film is reportedly set on a huge budget and will be released in multiple languages.

Janhvi Kapoor Excited to Make South Indian Debut with Jr NTR in NTR 30

Janhvi Kapoor, who will be making her South Indian film debut with NTR 30, expressed her excitement for the film at the Muhuratam ceremony. Working with Jr NTR has been a dream come true for her, and she is eagerly waiting to share the screen space with him. The magnitude of charisma that Jr NTR has is undeniable, and Janhvi is thrilled to be a part of this star-studded cast.

Conclusion

With its impressive cast and grand budget, NTR 30 is shaping up to be a blockbuster pan-India film. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Jr NTR in a double role and Saif Ali Khan as the villain. Janhvi Kapoor’s presence in the film is an added bonus, and with Koratala Siva’s direction, the film is sure to be a treat for the audience. Get ready for an action-packed, high-budget extravaganza with NTR 30!