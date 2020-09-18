Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata completed twelve years of marriage this year. Maanayata is Sanjay’s third wife as he was first married to Richa Sharma from 1987 to 1996, who died due to a brain tumour. Then he went on to marry Rhea Pillai in 1998, but they got divorced in 2005. Sanjay and Maanayata had tied the knot on February 7, 2008. The couple who are now parents of two kids Iqra and Shahraan have surely raised the relationship bar to another level with their delightful chemistry and love.

Sanjay Dutt was away from his children Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt for a longtime now. The children and his better half, Maanayata Dutt were adhered in Dubai because of the cross country lockdown. Be that as it may, subsequent to finding out about Sanjay’s wellbeing who has allegedly been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, just Maanayata flew from Dubai to remain with her better half in his troublesome time. The couple were in the nation and made a couple of visits to the emergency clinic for certain tests. Indeed, presently, Mr and Mrs Dutt are in Dubai and have met their children. A gathering picture was shared by Maanayata on her Instagram account which is just about great.

In the image, we see every one of them grinning while at the same time pausing dramatically for the snap. While sharing the exquisite family picture on her Instagram page, she also wrote, “Today…I want to thank God for the gift of family. No complaints…No requests… just to be together, forever. Amen #blessedbeyondmeasure #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod”

Just as of late, an Industry source who professed to be near the Dutt family uncovered that Mr and Mrs Dutt have gone to meet their kids and are normal back in the city in seven days’ time. “Sanjay is doing well and is expected back home in just a week or 10 days. He wanted to see his twins, who are still in Dubai. They’re attending their classes from there,” said the source.

On the work front, Sanjay was last seen in Sadak 2 which was released on Hotstar. He is currently working with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor for Shamshera. The entertainer will likewise be seen in Torbaaz and KGF 2.