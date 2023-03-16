Pin Up – Online Casino For Real Money



The Pin Up official website has a unique and modern appearance. The platform was exclusively developed for this operator, ensuring that its corporate identity cannot be mistaken for any other.

The Pin Up casino team’s primary objective is player satisfaction with the service provided. This commitment ensures that the site and application are always reliable, and the return on roulette slots and over 500 table games is fair and transparent.

Website

Navigating Pin Up Casino is more convenient than many competitors, and the interface is intuitive. At the top of the main page, you will find the logo and buttons for signing in and registering. Below is a row with different sections of the page, including games with live dealers, promotions, and more. Visual information is displayed via changing colorful banners about bonuses, promotional codes, and tournaments.

On the left side, a long list of game providers is available. Clicking on any of the brands redirects users to the page containing the slots offered by that manufacturer. At the top of the list, a search box for games and brands is built-in, which is convenient for connoisseurs and experienced users.

At the bottom of Pin Up Casino, the terms and conditions are explained, and links to detailed information about bonuses and privileges are provided. There is also a link to frequently asked questions. The footer contains all the logos of the partner companies, both providers (from Amatic and Endorphina to Spribe Wazdan), and cooperating payment systems.

Signing up

Pin Up registration is a straightforward process, and the documents provided to visitors include a user agreement. The registrant must be aware of the following main points:

Enter reliable information about your identity to avoid difficulties in withdrawing funds

Choose your account currency carefully as it cannot be changed later

Underage individuals should not attempt to register on the official website of Pin Up casino as it is illegal

Creating more than one account is prohibited and may result in account deletion

Have your passport or other government-issued ID ready for the verification procedure, without which you will not be able to withdraw your money from the portal.

Mobile version

Pin Up Casino has developed a mobile platform that offers seamless and high-quality performance on mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones. The platform is designed to be adaptable to the screen size and other features of any device, and its navigation is streamlined. The page is also redesigned to ensure that fonts are legible and user-friendly, and launching slots or desktop entertainment is straightforward.

The mobile platform provides full access to all the slots, live games, betting, TV games, and Aviator on the site. Users can easily register and use the cashier’s functions on the mobile version. Depositing and withdrawing funds through the adaptive version is just as easy as in the desktop and laptop version, and no additional software installations are necessary. If a call interrupts gameplay, the slot in use will simply go into standby mode, and users can pick up where they left off. Additionally, Android smartphone users can install the Pin Up Casino app.

Top slots

Here are some of the most popular slots at the Pin Up casino. Visit the official site and explore thousands of them.

Sakura Fortune 2

Sakura Fortune 2 is an exceptional game, featured on numerous gambling sites due to its high-quality artwork and engaging gameplay. It was launched by Quickspin, and you can try it for free on our website without registration. With an RTP of 96.03%, high dispersion, and a maximum win potential of x19664, this game offers a well-balanced math model and the potential for massive swings. Sensai, Tomoe, and Yoshida are the highest-paying symbols, followed by Jizo and Koi Statues. Sakura Wilds substitute for all symbols except Sword Scatters and the game panel layout has been altered to provide 576 ways to win.

Legacy of Dead

Legacy of Dead is a slot game developed by Play n GO that features an ancient Egyptian theme. This 10-pay line, 5-reel slot game offers expanding scatters during its free spins feature and has a high RTP of 96.58%. The burial chamber symbol is the most desirable in the game, serving as both a wild and scatter. Triggering the free spins feature can lead to big wins, especially with multiple re-triggers. The game has a straightforward interface that displays important information such as balance, virtual coin value, number of coins per bet, and lines at the bottom of the screen.

