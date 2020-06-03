In a picture shared on Instagram, Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav is clicked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The picture features the Prime Minister standing along with Kumar’s son Aarav. As the picture is doing rounds on the internet, it is quite adorable as the PM is seen jokingly pulling down Aarav’s ear. From the picture, it looks like PM Modi is scolding him leaving Aarav giving a goofy expression. While the picture is too cute for words, with Aarav’s goofy expression, it seems even the PM could not hold back his smile. PM Narendra Modi Is Spotted Pulling Akshay Kumar’s Son Aarav’s Ear.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA4nPCjBkcM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav Bhatia is a young man now. Born to one of the most-loved couple's in Bollywood, Aarav is the firstborn of his parents. Time and again, we get to catch a glimpse of the young lad through the social media account of his parents. Now, in an unseen picture shared on the internet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spotted pulling Akshay Kumar's son Aarav's ear. Take a look at the unmissable and adorable picture that is surfacing on social media.

The candid picture of PM Narendra Modi and Aarav Bhatia is unmissable and it's quite surprising how the adorable moment was captured on camera. Talking about the picture in detail, Aarav is spotted wearing a sky blue shirt and dark navy blue blazer, while the Prime Minister is seen sporting his Khadi Kurta attire. What's similar between the PM and Aarav is that they both are seen sporting similar-looking caps and appear to be attending an event together.

Meanwhile, speaking of Aarav Bhatia, actress-author Twinkle Khanna recently praised her son on social media. As Aarav is spending his quarantine break with his parents in Mumbai, the dotting mother shared a picture of the mouth-watering cake baked for her by her beloved son and couldn't help but sing praises of him.