Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Wedding At Umaid Bhawan Covered Three Months Revenue Of The Palace; Deets Inside

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are winning the hearts of millions ever since the couple got married in December last year. The duo is often seen spending a lot of quality time with each other. Soon the lovebirds will be going to celebrate their first wedding remembrance in December this year and we just can’t stop gushing over how adorable they look together.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas never miss out on the chance to set out some major couple goals. Their social media PDA is quite an evidence of how cute they both looked together.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to let go of the opportunity to express their love for each other in media and both can be seen always supporting and completing each other. And well, this is a rule that we all have to follow.

On December 1, 2018, at Umaid Bhawan Palace, the couple had exchanged their wedding vows in both Hindu and Christian rituals. For their Christian wedding, the couple had donned a Ralph Lauren ensemble and for their Hindu wedding, they had worn for the designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding was nothing less than a lavish affair. According to the reports of Times Network’s India Economic Conclave, Nick and Priyanka’s wedding helped with the three months revenue of Umaid Bhawan Palace. Puneet Chhatwal, who operates the Umaid Bhawan Palace, said that the lavish wedding took care of the three months revenue of the Palace.

On December 1, 2019, the much-in-love couple had completed one year of their marital bliss and had posted heart-melting wishes for each other on their respective social media account. On December 2, 2019, Priyanka had taken to her Instagram handle and had shared a video with some beautiful glimpses from her wedding along with a heart-melting note. Pictures from their wedding have flooded the internet.

Her caption could be read as “My promise. #ThenTodayForever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, and passion…all in the same moment…thank you for finding me…Happy First wedding anniversary Husband @nickjonas And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed.” Nick and Priyanka