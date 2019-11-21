Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Husband Nick Jonas For Grammy Awards 2020; Check Out

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are winning the hearts of millions ever since they first got married, or even earlier when they started dating. This couple is often seen spending a lot of quality time with each other. The two tied the knot in December last year and will celebrate their first anniversary in December this year.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to let go of the opportunity to express their love for each other in media and both can be seen always supporting and completing each other. And well, this is a rule that we all have to follow.

Recently, the Jonas brothers had nominated for the Best Pop Group Performance category. There popular single after they got back together in 2019 new-released song, Sucker and now it is nominated at the 62nd Grammy’s award.

Priyanka Chopra never misses the chance to support her husband and the rest of his family members. Recently Peecee had taken to her social media handle and shared a tweet as, “So proud of you @jonasbrothers! I love [email protected] @joejonas @kevinjonas @RecordingAcad #GRAMMYs.” The Grammy Awards are one of the biggest music awards and getting nominated less than one of its categories is a big deal.

After performing for years together as teenagers to grownups, the Jonas Brothers parted ways in the year 2013. The formal boy band got back together in 2019 with a new song Sucker. The song featured their wife’s. Which had later created a lot of buzz as the chemistry between the couples was just amazing.

After receiving the news of the nomination, Nick Jonas took to his social media and shared a heartfelt note. He wrote, “A Grammy nomination for the song that has changed me and my brother’s lives forever. Thank you to every person who believed in us.” Looks like brothers are back in the music game again!