Priyanka Chopra Removes Jonas From Name, Does It Indicate Divorce After Three Years Of Marriage?

In the year 2018, Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas with great fanfare at the Umaid Palace in Jodhpur according to Hindu and Christian customs. After which, Priyanka changed her surname from Priyanka Chopra to Priyanka Chopra Jonas on social media.

Priyanka and Nick

The news of their divorce several times in three years of marriage surprised everyone. But both often used to shut people’s mouths with their romantic pictures. But once again Priyanka Chopra is in the headlines for her marriage. Actually, Priyanka has removed her husband’s Jonas surname from her name.

Priyanka’s Instagram

Priyanka Chopra has recently removed her husband’s name from her social media account (Instagram). After which her fans are upset in crores and are speculating that something is not going well between Priyanka and Nick Jonas. As there is no official statement issued by either Priyanka or Nick the matter seems to be serious and as of now only speculations are being made.

After marriage, Priyanka and Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali with each other for the first time. In which both were seen together in traditional clothes worshiping Maa Lakshmi. Priyanka herself shared these pictures on social media. After which the fans were seen praising Priyanka a lot for carrying out her traditions.

Priyanka and Nick

Priyanka is busy in Amazon Prime’s web series ‘Citadel’. Along with this, she will also be seen in the Hollywood film ‘Text for You’ in Celine Dion. In Bollywood, she will also be seen in Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif’s ‘Jee Le Zara’.