Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra uncovered that she and Nick Jonas did not know much about each other before their marriage. ‘We did a show and tell’, Priyanka Chopra said. Priyanka Chopra opened up in her memoir Unfinished.





The actress Priyanka Chopra’s on a high at the moment, as the trailer from her upcoming film The Matrix: Resurrections has created quite a buzz on the internet. Apart from this, she also released her memoir Unfinished this year, which climbed the charts and is now a bestseller in India and the United States.



During her recent interaction at the Literary Festival, Priyanka Chopra talked about her book, her marriage, the advice her father gave her, and the toughest part of writing the memoir.



Priyanka Chopra who got married to Nick Jonas in 2018, talked about how they didn’t know much about each other after marriage. “We both didn’t know very much about each other’s careers. So, after we got married, we did sort of a ‘show and tell’. He showed me his earlier music and work, and I showed him a few of my movies, but Nick (Jonas) loves ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’. He has watched it multiple times.”





She said that she has learned a lot from Nick. “I’m so grateful that I married somebody in my profession and who understands the creative ideas that I have. I think within my work, yes, I have learned from Nick a lot. He’s an amazingly talented, creative person and we bounce a lot of our work off of each other.”

Priyanka Chopra quoted that Nick Jonas has ‘impacted’ her in a big way, with his calm and resourceful demeanor. “He has impacted me in a big way, I have become calmer in life. He is a very calm person, he finds solutions, and he’s a diplomat whereas I am a Mirchi like that. The one thing that my marriage has taught me, which I guess I didn’t feel the need to have, which now I can’t live without is having your partner give complete credence and credit to the job that I do, to my work. It is so amazing when I see how Nick Jonas adapts his life or my achievements or my career and where I have to go and what my choices are, how it’s so important to him that I win and that was something I didn’t realize that I needed.”



Writing the book was not an easy task for Priyanka, and she described it as both an ‘exhilarating and exhausting experience. “When I read the manuscript for the first time, I was overcome by the emotion of just how many mountains and valleys I had been through and dealt with. I was exhausted and exhilarated at the same time.”





Global actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas also revealed the crucial advice her father Ashok Chopra had once given her. “‘Be like water’,” which the actor had written in her memoir, Priyanka Chopra said, “It’s such a beautiful thought, right? I was about five years old and my dad and mom both were in the military. So we used to move every two years. And when I had to leave my best friend or my school, I was really upset and I would start crying and say, ‘I have to move again, I don’t want to go’.”



She added, “My dad told me something, which had such a sense of power. He said ‘In the new place that you go to. You’ll have no baggage of what you have right now that this teacher doesn’t like me or this friend is not my friend or whatever. When you go to a new place, you have a clean slate, so you can be whoever you want.”



Priyanka Chopra, who has played numerous negative characters of late, opened up about how the audience likes to see her taking on such a role. “I guess people like me as a bad girl. Do I see myself as a bad girl, sometimes! Everyone is good and bad sometimes.”