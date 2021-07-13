Priyanka Chopra shared childhood picture on her brother’s birthday, difficult to recognize the actress.

Actress Priyanka Chopra has earned a lot of name in the country as well as abroad on the basis of her hard work. Priyanka’s film journey was not easy at all. Priyanka, who started her career as the second lead actress from Sunny Deol’s film ‘The Hero’, became the desi girl of Bollywood. Priyanka, who has given many successful films in Bollywood, made her coin shine internationally with her Hollywood debut show ‘Quantico’. Today Priyanka rules the hearts of crores of people. You will not have any idea how naughty Priyanka was in her childhood. Recently Priyanka Chopra has shared an unseen picture of her childhood.

Priyanka Chopra

In this picture, she is seen with her brother. But believe me, it will be very difficult for you to recognize her in this photo. Priyanka Chopra has shared two pictures on her Instagram account. In a picture, she is seen with her brother Siddharth Chopra. So in the second, her brother is seen with her mother Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka’s Mother

Priyanka has very good bonding with her brother. Wishing her brother on his birthday, Priyanka wrote, ‘Happy birthday Sid, lots of love. I wish I was there to celebrate your birthday. Wishing you happiness and joy.’ Fans are congratulating Siddharth on his birthday by making a lot of comments on this picture.

Recently, in a special conversation, Priyanka had revealed that she has always been dear to her parents. But in childhood, she used to tease her mother Madhu Chopra and father Ashok Chopra so much that they were fed up with Priyanka Chopra’s antics and decided to send her to the hostel. Priyanka Chopra is a resident of Bareilly. Let me tell you that Priyanka has also studied in America. When she was there, she also had to be a victim of apartheid.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra said that she used to do a lot of mischief in her childhood. Due to her mischief, many times Priyanka had also put her parents in trouble. Priyanka had disclosed in the conversation that she used to be so diabolical as a child that once when she was having food in the army mess with her father Ashok Chopra, she started imitating the officer standing there. This act of hers made her father very embarrassed.

Let us tell you that Priyanka has been in a lot of discussions these days about her restaurant ‘Sona’. Talking about Priyanka’s work front, she is busy wrapping up her upcoming project. Recently she went to America for a few days. He met his mother Madhu Chopra