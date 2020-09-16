Priyanka Chopra is having a gala time in both his professional as well as in personal life. Since the day of her marriage with Nick Jonas, the couple is constantly giving their fans some major couple goals. Recently, Nick Jonas revealed how he left our Desi girl disappointed without kissing her on their first date.

Can’t help thinking about how Priyanka and Nick’s first date had gone? Nick and Priyanka had met for their first date, when she had welcomed him to her house, where her mom, Dr Madhu Chopra was sitting in front of the TV. In a 2018 meeting with Vogue, Priyanka and Nick had opened up about their first date and how before its finish, she was left disturbed. Priyanka had stated, “We hung out for a couple of hours. He patted my back before he left.” And then Nick had added, “There was no kiss. There was nothing.”

The ‘back pat’ had left Priyanka in dismay and afterward Nick had clarified the explanation behind not kissing her on their first date. He had stated, “She’s actually upset about that.” Continuing, he had clarified that he had not made a move and kissed her since her mom was additionally in the house. He had included,“I thought it was a respectful first night.” To this, Priyanka had jokingly said, “It was too respectful if you ask me.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had praised two years of their first date on May 26, 2020. Priyanka had taken to her Instagram handle to share her first taken picture with spouse, Nick from two years ago. Sharing the image, Priyanka had expressed, “2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights…” with a heart emoticon. To which Nick had replied, “Best two years of my life. I love you” trailed by a heart emoji.