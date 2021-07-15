Rahul and Disha Enjoy Their Mehendi ceremony. Deets Inside have a look at Pictures.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were rumoured to be dating for long. Rahul confirmed this news when he proposed Disha while he was in Big Boss 14 house and Disha accepted his proposal with proper band baja. After returning from Khatron Ke Khiladi, the duo had released an official statement on their respective Instagram handles. The countdown has started as the couple will tie the knot on July 16, 2021. Their wedding festivities kickstarted with a mehendi night.

The caption shared by Rahul and Disha on Instagram could be read as “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on the 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love, Disha and Rahul. #TheDisHulWedding.”

Since Rahul proposed Disha in Big Boss 14 house, their fans have been waiting for their wedding. Rahul and Disha are seen discussing their wedding plans multiple times. Recently the couple had attended their friend’s wedding and the pictures and videos had gone viral from the same on March 10, 2021. Disha posted had posted a picture with him on her social media handle from the ceremony. While Rahul had looked dapper in a navy blue coloured kurta, Disha had looked like sunshine in her yellow skirt and crop top, and together the couple had made heads turn with their vibrant picture. Disha had captioned the post as “Blessing your feed with a picture of two cuties!! @rahulvaidyarkv @israniphotography.”

The wedding festivities of Rahul’s friend have ended, Disha shared a few stunning pictures from a photoshoot held during those days, and it was one picture that caught everyone’s attention. In the picture, while Disha looked gorgeous in a purple dress, it was the henna on her hand that caught everyone’s attention as the actress has her beau, Rahul’s initial designed in her mehendi. While Disha asked her followers to caption the picture, ‘Dishul’ fans as the couple is called by their fans could not help but notice Rahul’s name on Disha’s hand. While one user commented, “She has got a R on her hand with mehndi,” other one wrote, “any one noticed R in mehandi.”

The bride-to-be, Disha’s pictures from the mehendi ceremony, is going viral. The actress wore a rani pink kurta with cream-hued pants and a tasselled dupatta. However, she kept her look subtle with smoky eyes, dewy makeup and curly hair.

Rahul had revealed in an interview the kind of wedding he wants to have and who all from the Big Boss house are going to attend his wedding. He had said, “Salman Sir toh aanewale hai. Aly and Jasmin will be definitely there. Guest list hum milke dekhenge abhi. Main thoda secluded kisam ka insaan hoon. Main performer hoon, live shows kiye hai, badi-badi shaadiyon mein perform kia hai, jaha 1000 log, 500 log hote hain. But meri shaadi jo hogi usme 50-60 log apne gine chune honge.”

Rahul and Disha had made a forever promise by getting their hands-impression by Bhavna Jasra, known for curating hand and feet castings. Bhavna had shared a video of the couple getting their hands-impression. In the video, we could see Rahul singing, Tere haath mein mera haath ho for his fiancee, Disha. Alongside it, Bhavna had written, “And he sings a song for her.”

Bhavna had also shared another video of the whole casting process. The video was captioned as “Bhavna Jasra was yet again chosen to cast a beautiful memory for @rahulvaidyarkv & @dishaparmar, who are all set to tie the knot on the 16th of July by their bestie Gaurav. There really can’t be a better gift than them holding each other’s hands to seal a promise of togetherness for life! We wish the couple happiness forever.”

