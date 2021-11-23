Raj Kundra Trapped In The Case Of Making P*rn Videos; Told The Court, “My Videos Are Erotic, But Not Showing S*x!”

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, who is trapped in the case of making porn videos, has told the court that the videos made by him can be erotic but not with adult content. That is, those videos do not show any physical sexual activity or sexual relationship. Nor did he forcefully shoot this video with any artist. Raj Kundra also told the court that Sections 67 and 67 (A) of the IT Act are not applicable in this case. Raj Kundra’s anticipatory bail application will now be heard in the High Court on November 25.

The documents, filed through advocates Prashant P Patil and Swapnil Ambure, said that Raj Kundra is not in any way associated with content creation, publication or telecast of the video. These are shot by the cast, to which the actors have agreed. Similarly, the video of Sherlyn Chopra has also been uploaded when he had left the company. Not only this, Raj also said that Sherlyn and Poonam made erotic videos with the intention of earning money. Additional documents submitted to the court by Kundra’s lawyers state that Raj, a citizen of the UK, is not named in the FIR. They have been dragged into this case because of the statements of the co-accused. On September 18, Raj had filed a bail application in the court saying that he was being made a ‘scapegoat’. After which after several hearings, the court granted bail to Raj.

Raj Kundra was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police late on 19th July in the pornographic film racket case. Earlier he was interrogated for hours. Raj’s IT colleague Ryan Thorpe was also arrested the next day, on July 20. After the arrest of Raj, some WhatsApp chats came to the fore, which revealed that Raj made a good amount of money from the business of making porn movies. A case has been registered against Raj under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act. Many people have also recorded their statements in this case.