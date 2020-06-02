Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. He had stolen the title of Sanskari Playboy from Paras as he could be seen flirting with each and every girl inside the house. Be it Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh Shefali Jariwala, or Rashami Desai, he was flirting with each and every one. And now, there’s another girl who’s waiting for Sidharth Shukla now that he is out of the house. And it’s none other than the controversy queen Rakhi Sawant.

Rakhi Sawant took to her Instagram and shared a topless bathtub video and captioned it, “Sana Ka Swayamvar horha hai Bhaiya.” In the video, Rakhi talked about how Sidharth Shukla has to now work in many shows and mentioned he is a great son, great brother, and a great human being. Rakhi added how happy she was on meeting Sidharth every day at the gym before Bigg Boss 13 and went on to share that she will continue to meet him at the gym once again . The actress went on to share how her gym routine was boring due to Sidharth Shukla’s absence for four and a half months and shared her happiness on his return.

Wishing the Bigg Boss 13 winner the best in his life, Rakhi Sawant went on to share how everyone is trying to copy something that she once did hinting at the swayamvar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The actress mentioned how she finds Shehnaaz Gill cute and shared that she is keen on watching the swayamvar, most importantly the partner Shehnaaz chooses for herself.