Ranveer shares a throwback video of Deepika singing “Apna TimeAyega” on Valentine’s Day!

Everyone loves Ranveer and Deepika the most adored couple of the town. From expressing their love for each other to taking care of each other. The small gestures for each other made their fan love them so much.

From proudly flaunting Deepika’s heels in the public spotted him holding his darling wife’s long trail while she was busy interacting with her colleagues at an award function in the year 2019. Moreover, that was the moment. It is not just Ranveer, who is acing his ‘husband duties’, Deepika also knows how to win hearts. We remember for an award show’s press conference the actress had asked the media personnel whether her darling hubby came or not. She had asked, “Mere pati aake gaye?”.

The duo dated each other for a very long time starting from the time of the shooting of Ram-leela. The Couple had been a talk of the town since then. Ranveer has shown his love and affection to Deepika , a lot of times in many ways and in many award functions.

On February 14, 2020, Ranveer shared another side of Deepika that was hidden from the world. The actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a throwback video, wherein Deepika can be seen singing the title track of his popular film, Gully Boy. Along with it, he wrote, “Ohh I think I found myself a cheerleader! #apnatimeaayega #throwback @deepikapadukone”. On this, Deepika immediately replied, “Oh Noooo! #mess”

In an interview with The Times of India, Deepika had opened up on the same. She had shared that their marriage is just been a step up and has been the natural evolution of their relationship because they’ve been dating for so long. The actress had also said that she thinks that there is a side of Ranveer that most people are unaware of and there is a side of her that most people don’t know. And this is what makes them perfect!