Ranveer Singh Fights With Deepika’s Sister For This Thing, Shares A Cute Bond With Her!!

Apart from cinema, Ranveer Singh is also interested in sports. He has expressed his love for everything from cricket to football and basketball. At the beginning of the year, he went to the US to participate in the NBA All-Star Game and then to the UK during the English Premier League. Let us tell you that games also affect Ranveer Singh’s personal life. Recently he has disclosed this. The actor told that there has also been a fight with his sister-in-law, Anisha i.e. Deepika’s sister regarding this matter.

Let us tell you that Anisha is a professional golfer. Ranveer has revealed that when Anisha and he meet, they often fight with each other. He told that both of them often argue with each other about the football team. While Ranveer Singh is a staunch Arsenal fan, Anisha supports Manchester United. According to him, when both teams are face to face, the atmosphere in the house gets heated.

Ranveer said, ‘When we are sitting at home watching the match, it is very interesting. Coincidentally my best friend is an Arsenal fan, while one of my best friends is a Barcelona fan, we have a WhatsApp group of friends where we talk all nonsense. And my sister-in-law is a fan of Manchester United, so when we are watching Arsenal vs Manchester United match, it is very interesting. I am lucky enough that my good friends are also Arsenal fans’.

On the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Circus’ alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The film also stars Varun Sharma in an important role. Apart from this, he is also a part of Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. It also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is set to release in theaters in April, 2023.