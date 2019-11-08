Ranveer Singh Has An Apt Reply For His Haters Who Call Him A ‘Joker’; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is the king of social media comments. He is one such actor no one can ignore. The actor has made a special place for himself in Bollywood with films like Band Baja Baraat, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. The actor often was seen dropping crazy comments on other stars’ posts and sometimes give us major couple goals by dropping flirty and cheesy comments on wifey Deepika Padukon posts and make the fans go gaga over their social media PDA.

Ranveer Singh often gets involved with fans via Instagram live and that’s what makes the star even more special. The actor is kind and loving and known for his unique fashion sense which makes him stand out among the crowd.

Recently, actor Ranveer Singh went Live on Instagram, during the chat session the actor notice some comments that he finds weird. Without getting awkward he addressed the same as in the video, one can see him say that surprisingly, I am receiving a lot of hate comments today like- ‘Aa music Band Kar’, ‘Aa Tereko Hindi Nahi Aata Hai Kya?’, ‘Aa Joker Lag Raha Hai’.

Ranveer to haters 😂😂 Baba so many lovers log in just to chat with you, don’t bother about the haters ❤️❤️ PS – also reply to some lovers na…apne friends se toh aap phone pe baad mein chat karlena… pleaaase 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/6QsJ71LC8u — Ranveer’s 🏏 Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) November 7, 2019

Ranveer Singh replied by saying, “Tumlogo Ko Kuch Kaam Dhanda Nahi Hain? Tum log Kuch Aur Jaake Karo Na Mere Life Me Kyu Aaye Ho?” Well, Seems like Ranveer wanted to put that straight hater gonna hate! Meanwhile, during live chat, He also congratulated actor Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan for getting the opportunity to work with director David Dhawan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be sharing the screen with wife Deepika Padukone in 83